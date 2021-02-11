Rock Island County reports 33 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Thursday 33 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

The total number of cases in county is at 12,544 and deaths are at 302.

The latest victim of the coronavirus is a women in her 70s who had been hospitalized.

There are currently 13 patients hospitalized in the county.

The new cases are:

1 man in his 90s

1 man in his 80s

2 men in their 60s

1 man in his 50s

2 men in their 40s

8 men in their 30s

1 man in his 20s

1 man in his teens

2 boys in their teens

2 boys younger than 13

1 woman in her 80s

1 woman in her 70s

3 women in their 40s

3 women in their 30s

2 women in their 20s

2 girls in their teens

Earlier, it was reported that a resident of Rock Island was the first person in Illinois to test positive for the South African variant of the coronavirus.

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.