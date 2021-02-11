Rock Island County reports 33 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Thursday 33 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.
The total number of cases in county is at 12,544 and deaths are at 302.
The latest victim of the coronavirus is a women in her 70s who had been hospitalized.
There are currently 13 patients hospitalized in the county.
The new cases are:
- 1 man in his 90s
- 1 man in his 80s
- 2 men in their 60s
- 1 man in his 50s
- 2 men in their 40s
- 8 men in their 30s
- 1 man in his 20s
- 1 man in his teens
- 2 boys in their teens
- 2 boys younger than 13
- 1 woman in her 80s
- 1 woman in her 70s
- 3 women in their 40s
- 3 women in their 30s
- 2 women in their 20s
- 2 girls in their teens
Earlier, it was reported that a resident of Rock Island was the first person in Illinois to test positive for the South African variant of the coronavirus.
For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.
To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.