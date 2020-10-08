Rock Island County reports 36 new cases, 1 death

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Thursday 36 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death, a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized.

The county now has a total of 3,380 cases and 88 deaths.

There are currently 23 patients with COVID-19 in the hospital.

The new cases are:

1 man in his 80s

1 man in his 70s

3 men in their 60s

5 men in their 50s

3 men in their 40s

3 men in their 30s

1 man in his teens

1 woman in her 70s

2 women in their 60s

2 women in their 50s

5 women in their 40s

3 women in their 30s

2 women in their 20s

1 woman in her teens

1 girl in her teens

2 girls younger than 13

