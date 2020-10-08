Rock Island County reports 36 new cases, 1 death

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Thursday 36 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death, a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized.
The county now has a total of 3,380 cases and 88 deaths.
There are currently 23 patients with COVID-19 in the hospital.
The new cases are:
- 1 man in his 80s
- 1 man in his 70s
- 3 men in their 60s
- 5 men in their 50s
- 3 men in their 40s
- 3 men in their 30s
- 1 man in his teens
- 1 woman in her 70s
- 2 women in their 60s
- 2 women in their 50s
- 5 women in their 40s
- 3 women in their 30s
- 2 women in their 20s
- 1 woman in her teens
- 1 girl in her teens
- 2 girls younger than 13
