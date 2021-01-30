Rock Island County reports 39 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

Rock Island County Health Department reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total to 12,204. Currently, 25 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus.

The number of deaths stands at 294.

The new cases are:

·      One woman in her 70s

·       Two women in their 60s

·       Five women in their 50s

·       Four women in their 40s

·       Three women in their 30s

·       One woman in her 20s

·       One girl in her teens

·       One girl younger than 13

·       Two men in their 70s

·       Five men in their 50s

·       Three men in their 30s

·       Six men in their 20s

·       One man in his teens

·       One boy in his teens

·       Three boys younger than 13

No additional information regarding these cases is available because of federal privacy laws.

