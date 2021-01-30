Rock Island County reports 39 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

Rock Island County Health Department reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total to 12,204. Currently, 25 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus.
The number of deaths stands at 294.
The new cases are:
· One woman in her 70s
· Two women in their 60s
· Five women in their 50s
· Four women in their 40s
· Three women in their 30s
· One woman in her 20s
· One girl in her teens
· One girl younger than 13
· Two men in their 70s
· Five men in their 50s
· Three men in their 30s
· Six men in their 20s
· One man in his teens
· One boy in his teens
· Three boys younger than 13
No additional information regarding these cases is available because of federal privacy laws.