Rock Island County reports 39 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

Rock Island County Health Department reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total to 12,204. Currently, 25 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus.

The number of deaths stands at 294.

The new cases are:

· One woman in her 70s

· Two women in their 60s

· Five women in their 50s

· Four women in their 40s

· Three women in their 30s

· One woman in her 20s

· One girl in her teens

· One girl younger than 13

· Two men in their 70s

· Five men in their 50s

· Three men in their 30s

· Six men in their 20s

· One man in his teens

· One boy in his teens

· Three boys younger than 13

No additional information regarding these cases is available because of federal privacy laws.