Rock Island County reports 3rd death due to COVID-19 along with 12 new cases

A third person has died due to complications with the coronavirus in Rock Island County according to the Rock Island County Health Department on Thursday. The patient was a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized.

There were also 12 new positive cases reported bringing the county total to 85. Six patients are currently hospitalized.

8 of the new cases consist of a man in his teens, a man and woman in their 40s, 4 men in their 50s, 2 women in their 60s, and a woman in her 90s, all of which are isolating at home. The 2 other cases are men in their 60s that are being treated in a local hospital.

Earlier on Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,344 new positive cases and 66 additional deaths in the state. These numbers do not include the newly reported ones from Rock Island County.

Illinois now has 16,422 positive cases of COVID-19 out of 80,857 tests performed and 528 deaths.

For the latest statistics and information about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.