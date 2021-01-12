Rock Island County reports 40 new cases of COVID-19

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 40 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the county total to 11,424.

There were no new reported deaths due to the coronavirus, so the number of deaths remains at 279.

There are currently 38 patients hospitalized in the county.

The new cases are:

1 woman in her 80s

2 women in their 70s

2 women in their 60s

2 women in their 50s

3 women in their 40s

1 woman in her 30s

7 women in their 20s

2 women in their teens

1 man in his 80s

3 men in their 60s

4 men in their 50s

1 man in his 40s

8 men in their 20s

1 man in his teens

2 boys younger than 1

