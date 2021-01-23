Rock Island County reports 40 new cases of COVID-19

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total to 11,952. Currently, 29 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus. The number of deaths stands at 290.
The new cases are:
· Five women in their 60s
· Three women in their 50s
· One woman in her 40s
· Three women in their 30s
· 3 women in their 20s
· One woman in her teens
· One girl in her teens
· One man in his 70s
· Three men in their 60s
· Five men in their 50s
· Five men in their 40s
· Five men in their 30s
· One man in his 20s
· Two boys in their teens
· One boy younger than 13
No additional information regarding these cases is available because of federal privacy laws.