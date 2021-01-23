Rock Island County reports 40 new cases of COVID-19

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total to 11,952. Currently, 29 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus. The number of deaths stands at 290.

The new cases are:

·       Five women in their 60s

·       Three women in their 50s

·       One woman in her 40s

·       Three women in their 30s

·       3 women in their 20s

·       One woman in her teens

·       One girl in her teens

·       One man in his 70s

·       Three men in their 60s

·       Five men in their 50s

·       Five men in their 40s

·       Five men in their 30s

·       One man in his 20s

·       Two boys in their teens

·       One boy younger than 13

No additional information regarding these cases is available because of federal privacy laws.

