Rock Island County reports 40 new cases of COVID-19

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Thursday 40 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total to 2,789.

“We are seeing higher case counts in recent days, which could be associated with Labor Day gatherings,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We have seen jumps in cases after every summer holiday this year.

“If you believe you have been exposed or know that you attended a gathering without taking proper precautions, please get tested,” she added. “There is a state-run testing site open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day through Sunday at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island. Any Illinois resident regardless of symptoms can get a free test at the site. You may be asked to provide your insurance card.”

Related Content COVID-19 testing site returns to Rock Island County

There are currently 17 patients in the hospital with COVID-19. Deaths from the virus remained at 74.

The new cases are:

1 man in his 90s

2 men in their 80s

2 men in their 70s

5 men in their 60s

1 man in his 50s

1 man in his 30s

2 men in their 20s

1 boy younger than 13

1 boy infant younger than 1

1 woman in her 100s

1 woman in her 90s

1 woman in her 80s

4 women in their 70s

6 women in their 60s

2 women in their 50s

5 women in their 40s

3 women in their 20s

1 girl in her teens

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.