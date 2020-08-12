Rock Island County reports 40th death due to COVID-19 and 21 new cases

On Wednesday, the Rock Island County Health Department announced that a man in his 80s is the 40th resident of the county to pass away due to COVID-19.

The county also reported 21 new positive cases bringing the total to 1,821. There are currently 12 patients are hospitalized in the county.

The new cases are:

A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 80s who is isolating at home

A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

Also on Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,645 new cases and 16 additional deaths. Illinois now has 198,593 confirmed cases and 7,672 deaths.

In the past 24 hours, 42,098 tests have been processed for a total of 3,189,801. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for August 5 through August 11 is 4.1%.

As of last night, 1,525 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 357 in the ICU and 129 on ventilators.

