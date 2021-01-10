Rock Island County reports 47 new cases of COVID-19

The Rock Island County Health Department on Sunday reported 47 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 11,341.

As of Sunday, 34 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Rock Island County. The number of deaths of Rock Island County residents from the virus stands at 276.

The new cases are:

· One woman in her 90s

· Three women in their woman in her 80s

· Three women in their 70s

· Four women in their 50s

· Three women in their 40s

· Two women in their 30s

· Four women in their 20s

· One woman in her teens

· Five girls younger than 13

· Two men in their 70s

· Four men in their 60s

· Four men in their 50s

· Five men in their 40s

· Three men in their 30s

· Three boys younger than 13

No additional information regarding these cases is available because of federal privacy laws.