Rock Island County reports 47 new cases of COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Rock Island County Health Department on Sunday reported 47 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 11,341.

As of Sunday, 34 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Rock Island County. The number of deaths of Rock Island County residents from the virus stands at 276.

The new cases are:

·         One woman in her 90s

·         Three women in their woman in her 80s

·         Three women in their 70s

·         Four women in their 50s

·         Three women in their 40s

·         Two women in their 30s

·         Four women in their 20s

·         One woman in her teens

·         Five girls younger than 13

·         Two men in their 70s

·         Four men in their 60s

·         Four men in their 50s

·         Five men in their 40s

·         Three men in their 30s

·         Three boys younger than 13

No additional information regarding these cases is available because of federal privacy laws.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story