Rock Island County reports 49 new cases, 5 additional deaths due to COVID-19

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 49 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths on Tuesday.

The total number of cases in county is at 11,045 and deaths are at 271.

The latest victims of the coronavirus are: a woman in her 90s who died at home; a woman in her 90s who had been living in a long-term care facility; and a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 50s, and a man in his 60s, all of whom had been hospitalized.

There are currently 39 patients hospitalized in the county.

The new cases are:

2 women in their 70s

1 woman in her 60s

6 women in their 50s

3 women in their 40s

1 woman in her 30s

5 women in their 20s

3 women in their teens

1 girl in her teens

1 man in his 80s

1 man in his 70s

1 man in his 60s

4 men in their 50s

3 men in their 40s

6 men in their 30s

6 men in their 20s

2 men in their teens

2 boys in their teens

1 boy younger than 13

