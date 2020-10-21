Rock Island County reports 49 new COVID-19 cases

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Wednesday 49 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 3,886.

There are currently 32 patients hospitalized.

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the county remained at 97.

The new cases are:

1 woman in her 80s

3 women in their 60s

9 women in their 50s

1 woman in her 40s

2 women in their 30s

5 women in their 20s

2 women in their teens

1 girl in her teens

2 girls younger than 13

3 men in their 70s

6 men in their 60s

1 man in his 50s

4 men in their 40s

2 men in their 30s

3 men in their 20s

1 man in his teens

1 boy in his teens

2 boys younger than 13

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.