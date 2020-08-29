Rock Island County reports 51 new cases, 30 from outbreak at East Moline Correctional Center

There were 51 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Rock Island County on Saturday, with 30 of the new cases associated with an outbreak at the East Moline Correctional Center.

The new cases are:

1 man in his 80s

2 men in their 60s

5 men in their 50s

12 men in their 40s

9 men in their 30s

9 men in their 20s

4 women in their 60s

1 woman in her 50s

4 women in their 40s

3 women in their 20s

1 girl younger than 1

Currently, 13 patients are in the hospital.

The number of deaths in the county remains at 59.

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.