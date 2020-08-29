Rock Island County reports 51 new cases, 30 from outbreak at East Moline Correctional Center

There were 51 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Rock Island County on Saturday, with 30 of the new cases associated with an outbreak at the East Moline Correctional Center.
The new cases are:
- 1 man in his 80s
- 2 men in their 60s
- 5 men in their 50s
- 12 men in their 40s
- 9 men in their 30s
- 9 men in their 20s
- 4 women in their 60s
- 1 woman in her 50s
- 4 women in their 40s
- 3 women in their 20s
- 1 girl younger than 1
Currently, 13 patients are in the hospital.
The number of deaths in the county remains at 59.
For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.
To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.