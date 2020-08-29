Rock Island County reports 51 new cases, 30 from outbreak at East Moline Correctional Center

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

There were 51 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Rock Island County on Saturday, with 30 of the new cases associated with an outbreak at the East Moline Correctional Center.

The new cases are:

  • 1 man in his 80s
  • 2 men in their 60s
  • 5 men in their 50s
  • 12 men in their 40s
  • 9 men in their 30s
  • 9 men in their 20s
  • 4 women in their 60s
  • 1 woman in her 50s
  • 4 women in their 40s
  • 3 women in their 20s
  • 1 girl younger than 1

Currently, 13 patients are in the hospital.

The number of deaths in the county remains at 59.

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss