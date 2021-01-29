Rock Island County reports 53 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 53 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Friday.

The total number of cases in county is at 12,165 and deaths are at 294.

The latest victim of the coronavirus was a man in his 50s who died at home.

There are currently 26 patients hospitalized in the county.

The new cases are:

1 man in his 80s

1 man in his 70s

5 men in their 60s

3 men in their 50s

2 men in their 40s

6 men in their 30s

9 men in their 20s

1 man in his teens

2 boys in their teens

1 woman in her 70s

2 women in their 60s

6 women in their 50s

3 women in their 40s

2 women in their 30s

6 women in their 20s

3 women in their teens

