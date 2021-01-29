Rock Island County reports 53 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 53 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Friday.
The total number of cases in county is at 12,165 and deaths are at 294.
The latest victim of the coronavirus was a man in his 50s who died at home.
There are currently 26 patients hospitalized in the county.
The new cases are:
- 1 man in his 80s
- 1 man in his 70s
- 5 men in their 60s
- 3 men in their 50s
- 2 men in their 40s
- 6 men in their 30s
- 9 men in their 20s
- 1 man in his teens
- 2 boys in their teens
- 1 woman in her 70s
- 2 women in their 60s
- 6 women in their 50s
- 3 women in their 40s
- 2 women in their 30s
- 6 women in their 20s
- 3 women in their teens
For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.
To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.