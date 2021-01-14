Rock Island County reports 56 new COVID-19 cases

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 56 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the county total to 11,521.

There were no new reported deaths due to the coronavirus, so the number of deaths remains at 281.

There are currently 35 patients hospitalized in the county.

The new cases are:

2 men in their 80s

6 men in their 60s

2 men in their 50s

3 men in their 40s

6 men in their 30s

7 men in their 20s

1 man in his teens

1 boy in his teens

1 boy younger than 13

1 woman in her 70s

6 women in their 60s

4 women in their 50s

6 women in their 40s

2 women in their 30s

5 women in their 20s

2 girls younger than 13

1 girl infant 1 or younger

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.