Rock Island County reports 60 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Friday 60 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths.

The total number of cases is now at 10,096 and total deaths is at 210.

The latest victims of the coronavirus are two women in their 90s and one woman in her 80s who were all living at long-term care facilities.

There are currently 56 patients hospitalized.

The new cases are:

3 women in their 80s

2 women in their 70s

3 women in their 60s

7 women in their 50s

3 women in their 40s

7 women in their 30s

3 women in their 20s

2 girls in their teens

3 girls younger than 13

2 girl infants 1 or younger

3 men in their 90s

4 men in their 70s

2 men in their 60s

3 men in their 50s

5 men in their 40s

1 man in his 30s

3 men in their 20s

1 man in his teens

1 boy in his teens

2 boys younger than 13

