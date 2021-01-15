Rock Island County reports 62 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 62 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Friday.

The total number of cases in county is at 11,583 and deaths are at 283.

The latest victim of the coronavirus was a man in his 50s.

There are currently 38 patients hospitalized in the county.

The new cases are:

1 man in his 90s

1 man in his 80s

3 men in their 70s

5 men in their 60s

7 men in their 50s

9 men in their 40s

4 men in their 30s

3 men in their 20s

2 men in their teens

1 boy in his teens

1 boy younger than 13

1 woman in her 90s

2 women in their 80s

3 women in their 60s

5 women in their 50s

3 women in their 40s

5 women in their 30s

2 women in their 20s

1 woman in her teens

2 girls in their teens

1 girl younger than 13

