Rock Island County reports 62 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 62 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Friday.
The total number of cases in county is at 11,583 and deaths are at 283.
The latest victim of the coronavirus was a man in his 50s.
There are currently 38 patients hospitalized in the county.
The new cases are:
- 1 man in his 90s
- 1 man in his 80s
- 3 men in their 70s
- 5 men in their 60s
- 7 men in their 50s
- 9 men in their 40s
- 4 men in their 30s
- 3 men in their 20s
- 2 men in their teens
- 1 boy in his teens
- 1 boy younger than 13
- 1 woman in her 90s
- 2 women in their 80s
- 3 women in their 60s
- 5 women in their 50s
- 3 women in their 40s
- 5 women in their 30s
- 2 women in their 20s
- 1 woman in her teens
- 2 girls in their teens
- 1 girl younger than 13
For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.
To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.