Rock Island County reports 67 new COVID-19 cases

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Wednesday 67 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the overall total to 4,364.
Deaths due to COVID-19 remained 101 in the county.
There are currently 25 patients hospitalized.
The new cases are:
- 1 woman in her 80s
- 4 women in their 70s
- 6 women in their 60s
- 8 women in their 50s
- 5 women in their 40s
- 1 woman in her 30s
- 3 women in their 20s
- 1 woman in her teens
- 4 girls in their teens
- 5 girls younger than 13
- 5 men in their 70s
- 3 men in their 60s
- 4 men in their 50s
- 1 man in his 40s
- 4 men in their 30s
- 7 men in their 20s
- 4 boys in their teens
- 1 boy younger than 13
