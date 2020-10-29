Rock Island County reports 67 new COVID-19 cases

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Wednesday 67 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the overall total to 4,364.

Deaths due to COVID-19 remained 101 in the county.

There are currently 25 patients hospitalized.

The new cases are:

1 woman in her 80s

4 women in their 70s

6 women in their 60s

8 women in their 50s

5 women in their 40s

1 woman in her 30s

3 women in their 20s

1 woman in her teens

4 girls in their teens

5 girls younger than 13

5 men in their 70s

3 men in their 60s

4 men in their 50s

1 man in his 40s

4 men in their 30s

7 men in their 20s

4 boys in their teens

1 boy younger than 13

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.