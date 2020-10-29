Rock Island County reports 67 new COVID-19 cases

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Wednesday 67 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the overall total to 4,364.

Deaths due to COVID-19 remained 101 in the county.

There are currently 25 patients hospitalized.

The new cases are:

  • 1 woman in her 80s
  • 4 women in their 70s
  • 6 women in their 60s
  • 8 women in their 50s
  • 5 women in their 40s
  • 1 woman in her 30s
  • 3 women in their 20s
  • 1 woman in her teens
  • 4 girls in their teens
  • 5 girls younger than 13
  • 5 men in their 70s
  • 3 men in their 60s
  • 4 men in their 50s
  • 1 man in his 40s
  • 4 men in their 30s
  • 7 men in their 20s
  • 4 boys in their teens
  • 1 boy younger than 13

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story