Rock Island County reports 71 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 71 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths on Friday.

The total number of cases in county is at 11,249 and deaths are at 276.

The latest victims of the coronavirus are a man in his 90s and a woman in her 90s, both of whom had been living in long-term care facilities.

There are currently 41 patients hospitalized in the county.

The new cases are:

  • 1 man in his 90s
  • 1 man in his 80s
  • 4 men in their 70s
  • 3 men in their 60s
  • 5 men in their 50s
  • 4 men in their 40s
  • 8 men in their 30s
  • 10 men in their 20s
  • 2 boys in their teens
  • 3 boys younger than 13
  • 4 women in their 70s
  • 3 women in their 60s
  • 6 women in their 50s
  • 4 women in their 40s
  • 6 women in their 30s
  • 5 women in their 20s
  • 1 girl in her teens
  • 1 girl younger than 13

