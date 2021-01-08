Rock Island County reports 71 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 71 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths on Friday.
The total number of cases in county is at 11,249 and deaths are at 276.
The latest victims of the coronavirus are a man in his 90s and a woman in her 90s, both of whom had been living in long-term care facilities.
There are currently 41 patients hospitalized in the county.
The new cases are:
- 1 man in his 90s
- 1 man in his 80s
- 4 men in their 70s
- 3 men in their 60s
- 5 men in their 50s
- 4 men in their 40s
- 8 men in their 30s
- 10 men in their 20s
- 2 boys in their teens
- 3 boys younger than 13
- 4 women in their 70s
- 3 women in their 60s
- 6 women in their 50s
- 4 women in their 40s
- 6 women in their 30s
- 5 women in their 20s
- 1 girl in her teens
- 1 girl younger than 13
To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.