Rock Island County reports 71 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 71 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths on Friday.

The total number of cases in county is at 11,249 and deaths are at 276.

The latest victims of the coronavirus are a man in his 90s and a woman in her 90s, both of whom had been living in long-term care facilities.

There are currently 41 patients hospitalized in the county.

The new cases are:

1 man in his 90s

1 man in his 80s

4 men in their 70s

3 men in their 60s

5 men in their 50s

4 men in their 40s

8 men in their 30s

10 men in their 20s

2 boys in their teens

3 boys younger than 13

4 women in their 70s

3 women in their 60s

6 women in their 50s

4 women in their 40s

6 women in their 30s

5 women in their 20s

1 girl in her teens

1 girl younger than 13

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.