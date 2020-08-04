Rock Island County reports 8 new cases of COVID-19, no additional deaths

The Rock Island County Health Department reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and no additional deaths.

The county now has a total of 1,645 positive cases and remains at 32 deaths due to COVID-19. Currently, 15 patients are hospitalized.

The new cases are:

  • A man in his 60s who is isolating at home
  • A man in his 60s who is isolating at home
  • A man in his 50s who is isolating at home
  • A man in his 30s who is isolating at home
  • A man in his 20s who is isolating at home
  • A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home
  • A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home
  • A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

