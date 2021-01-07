Rock Island County reports 85 new COVID-19 cases

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 85 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the overall number to 11,178.

The number of deaths stands at 274, with none reported in the past day.

There are currently 43 patients hospitalized in the county due to the coronavirus.

The new cases are:

5 women in their 80s

2 women in their 70s

8 women in their 60s

8 women in their 50s

5 women in their 40s

5 women in their 30s

12 women in their 20s

1 girl in her teens

1 girl younger than 13

3 men in their 80s

4 men in their 70s

4 men in their 60s

4 men in their 50s

6 men in their 40s

4 men in their 30s

9 men in their 20s

3 boys in their teens

1 boy younger than 13

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.