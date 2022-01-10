Rock Island County reports 876 new COVID cases since Friday

A health worker administers the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a policeman at a vaccination center in Bengaluru, India, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Healthcare and front-line workers along with people above age 60 with health problems lined up Monday at vaccination centers across India to receive a third vaccination as infections linked to the omicron variant surge. India calls these ‘precautionary’ doses and not boosters. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

The Rock Island County Health Department on Monday reported one COVID-19 death: a woman in her 90s who died in a long-term-care facility. The total number of deaths is now 427.

In addition, the health department reports 876 new cases of COVID-19 since the last report on Friday. The total number of cases is now 26,222. The average age is 36. There are a record 102 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Rock Island County. The previous high was 92, set on Nov. 23, 2020.

“The number of cases is very high, but the surge in hospitalizations is shocking,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “Cases severe enough to need hospital resources are preventable by getting vaccinated and getting boosted. We know that both the Omicron and Delta variants are highly contagious, but vaccines and boosters drastically reduce the severity of illness in people who become sick.

“Please get whichever dose of the vaccine you need as soon as possible,” she said. “Pfizer and Moderna boosters are available 5 months after the second dose and Johnson & Johnson after 2 months.”

The health department offers twice-a-week walk-in vaccination clinics for those 12 and older: Tuesdays (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for 18 and older) and Fridays (Pfizer for 12 and older). The hours for both days are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Boosters or third doses for immunocompromised people are available on the same day as first and second doses.

Appointments for Jan. 14’s pediatric Pfizer clinic for children ages 5-11 will be available through a link on the health department’s Facebook page on Jan. 12.

Healthcare and pharmacy partners also are offering vaccinations for both children and adults. Visit vaccines.gov to find your shot. You can search by brand and by distance.