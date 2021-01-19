Rock Island County reports 89 new COVID-19 cases over two days

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 89 cases of COVID-19 over the past two days, with 57 on Monday and 32 on Tuesday. A report wasn’t released on Monday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The total number of cases is now 11,747.

There were no reported deaths in the past two days, leaving that number at 284.

There are currently 29 patients hospitalized in the county, which is the lowest number since October 29.

The new cases from Monday are:

2 women in their 70s

3 women in their 60s

4 women in their 50s

8 women in their 40s

6 women in their 30s

3 women in their 20s

2 women in their teens

1 girl in her teens

1 girl younger than 13

1 man in his 90s

1 man in his 80s

2 men in their 60s

3 men in their 50s

7 men in their 40s

5 men in their 30s

4 men in their 20s

3 men in their teens

1 boy in his teens

And Tuesday’s new cases are:

1 man in his 90s

1 man in his 70s

2 men in their 60s

1 man in his 50s

1 man in his 40s

1 man in his 30s

2 men in their 20s

2 men in their teens

1 boy younger than 13

2 women in their 70s

5 women in their 60s

2 women in their 50s

1 woman in her 40s

1 woman in her 30s

7 women in their 20s

2 girls in their teens

