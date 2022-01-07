Rock Island County reports another all-time high of new COVID cases

The Rock Island County Health Department on Friday reported one COVID-19 death: a woman in her 50s who died at a hospital. The total number of deaths is now 426.
In addition, the health department reports 674 new cases of COVID-19 since its last report on Wednesday. This two-day total is the highest since the start of the pandemic, beating Monday and Tuesday by 73 cases. The average age is 35. There are 85 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Rock Island County.
“In the last two days, the number of cases jumped by 674, but we are more worried that 80-90 people each day this week have needed in-patient hospital resources,” health department administrator Nita Ludwig said Friday. “The test positivity rate in Rock Island County is 28.07%, which is almost a point higher than just two days ago. Please make a plan to get vaccinated or boosted as soon as possible.”
This week, the CDC updated much of its COVID-19 booster guidance:
- Everyone 12 and older who received the Pfizer series should get boosted after five months;
- Moderately or severely immunocompromised 5–11 year-olds should receive an additional primary dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine 28 days after their second shot;
- Everyone 18 and older who received the two-dose Moderna series should get boosted after five months;
- Everyone 18 and older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago should get boosted immediately. CDC recommends a Pfizer or Moderna booster, but Johnson & Johnson remains available.
The health department offers twice-a-week walk-in vaccination clinics for those 12 and older: Tuesdays (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for 18 and older) and Fridays (Pfizer for 12 and older). The hours for both days are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Boosters or third doses for immunocompromised people are available on the same day as first and second doses.
Appointments for Jan. 14’s pediatric Pfizer clinic for children ages 5-11 will be available through a link on the health department’s Facebook page on Jan. 12. Healthcare and pharmacy partners also are offering vaccinations for both children and adults. Visit vaccines.gov to find your shot.