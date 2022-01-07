Rock Island County reports another all-time high of new COVID cases

FILE – Pharmacist Kenni Clark prepares a booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic at City of Lawrence’s “The Center,” which serves seniors, families and the community, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Lawrence, Mass. U.S. regulators, on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, are shortening the time that people who received Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine have to wait for a booster — to five months rather than six. The Moderna vaccine is open to Americans 18 and older.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

The Rock Island County Health Department on Friday reported one COVID-19 death: a woman in her 50s who died at a hospital. The total number of deaths is now 426.

In addition, the health department reports 674 new cases of COVID-19 since its last report on Wednesday. This two-day total is the highest since the start of the pandemic, beating Monday and Tuesday by 73 cases. The average age is 35. There are 85 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Rock Island County.

“In the last two days, the number of cases jumped by 674, but we are more worried that 80-90 people each day this week have needed in-patient hospital resources,” health department administrator Nita Ludwig said Friday. “The test positivity rate in Rock Island County is 28.07%, which is almost a point higher than just two days ago. Please make a plan to get vaccinated or boosted as soon as possible.”

This week, the CDC updated much of its COVID-19 booster guidance:

Everyone 12 and older who received the Pfizer series should get boosted after five months;

Moderately or severely immunocompromised 5–11 year-olds should receive an additional primary dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine 28 days after their second shot;

Everyone 18 and older who received the two-dose Moderna series should get boosted after five months;

Everyone 18 and older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago should get boosted immediately. CDC recommends a Pfizer or Moderna booster, but Johnson & Johnson remains available.

The health department offers twice-a-week walk-in vaccination clinics for those 12 and older: Tuesdays (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for 18 and older) and Fridays (Pfizer for 12 and older). The hours for both days are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Boosters or third doses for immunocompromised people are available on the same day as first and second doses.

Appointments for Jan. 14’s pediatric Pfizer clinic for children ages 5-11 will be available through a link on the health department’s Facebook page on Jan. 12. Healthcare and pharmacy partners also are offering vaccinations for both children and adults. Visit vaccines.gov to find your shot.