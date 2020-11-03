Rock Island County reports another death, 76 new cases

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Tuesday the death of a woman in her 70s who had been hospitalized, bringing the county total to 105.

There were also 76 new COVID-19 cases reported in the county. There are now 4,833 cases overall.

There are currently 37 patients hospitalized.

The new cases are:

  • 1 man in his 80s
  • 4 men in their 60s
  • 5 men in their 50s
  • 10 men in their 40s
  • 8 men in their 30s
  • 8 men in their 20s
  • 1 man in his teens
  • 1 boy in his teens
  • 2 boys younger than 13
  • 5 women in their 70s
  • 7 women in their 60s
  • 2 women in their 50s
  • 4 women in their 40s
  • 9 women in their 30s
  • 2 women in their 20s
  • 2 women in their teens
  • 3 girls in their teens
  • 2 girls younger than 13

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story