Rock Island County reports another death, 76 new cases

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Tuesday the death of a woman in her 70s who had been hospitalized, bringing the county total to 105.
There were also 76 new COVID-19 cases reported in the county. There are now 4,833 cases overall.
There are currently 37 patients hospitalized.
The new cases are:
- 1 man in his 80s
- 4 men in their 60s
- 5 men in their 50s
- 10 men in their 40s
- 8 men in their 30s
- 8 men in their 20s
- 1 man in his teens
- 1 boy in his teens
- 2 boys younger than 13
- 5 women in their 70s
- 7 women in their 60s
- 2 women in their 50s
- 4 women in their 40s
- 9 women in their 30s
- 2 women in their 20s
- 2 women in their teens
- 3 girls in their teens
- 2 girls younger than 13
For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.
To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.