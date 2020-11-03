Rock Island County reports another death, 76 new cases

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Tuesday the death of a woman in her 70s who had been hospitalized, bringing the county total to 105.

There were also 76 new COVID-19 cases reported in the county. There are now 4,833 cases overall.

There are currently 37 patients hospitalized.

The new cases are:

1 man in his 80s

4 men in their 60s

5 men in their 50s

10 men in their 40s

8 men in their 30s

8 men in their 20s

1 man in his teens

1 boy in his teens

2 boys younger than 13

5 women in their 70s

7 women in their 60s

2 women in their 50s

4 women in their 40s

9 women in their 30s

2 women in their 20s

2 women in their teens

3 girls in their teens

2 girls younger than 13

