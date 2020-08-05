Rock Island County reports another death due to COVID-19

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Wednesday another resident of the county has passed away due to COVID-19. The man in his 80s had been isolating at home. There have now been 33 deaths in the county due to the coronavirus.

“Sadly, another resident in our county has died from COVID-19,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We urge residents to keep doing their part to reduce the spread of the virus by staying home as much as possible, washing their hands frequently, and socially distancing and wearing a face covering when out. Our most vulnerable residents need help from all of us.”

There were also 34 new positive cases reported, bringing the county total to 1,679. It was noted that 10 of the new cases are associated with an outbreak at a long-term care facility.

The new cases are:

A woman in her 90s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 90s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 90s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 90s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 90s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 90s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A girl younger than 13 who is isolating at home

A female infant who is isolating at home

A man in his 80s who is isolating at home

A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A boy younger than 10 who is isolating at home

Currently, there are 17 patients in the hospital in the county.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,759 new cases and 30 additional deaths on Wednesday. The total number of cases is 186,471 and number of deaths is 7,573.

In the past 24 hours, 46,668 tests were processed for a total of 2,896,063. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for July 29 through August 4 is 3.9%.

As of last night, 1,552 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 368 in the ICU and 129 on a ventilator.

