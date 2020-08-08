Rock Island County reports fifth death in four days

The Rock Island County reported another death on Saturday, making it the fifth death due to COVID-19 in the past four days and sixth in a week. The passing of a man in his 90s brings the total deaths in the county to 37.

There were also 47 new positive cases reported, of those 32 are associated with outbreaks in congregate care facilities. The total number of cases in Rock Island county is 1,762.

The new cases are:

Two women in their 50s

Five women in their 40s

Four women in their 30s

Three women in their 20s

Two men in their 80s

A man in his 70s

Two men in their 60s

Nine men in their 50s

Nine men in their 40s

Seven men in their 30s

Two men in their 20s

A man in his teens

Currently, there are 20 patients in the hospital.

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.