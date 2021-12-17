Rock Island County reports five additional COVID-19 deaths since Wednesday

Sandile Cele, a researcher at the Africa Health Research Institute in Durban, South Africa, works on the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus Wednesday Dec. 15, 2021. An analysis of data from South Africa, where the new variant is driving a surge in infections, suggests the Pfizer vaccine offers less defense against infection from omicron and reduced, but still good, protection from hospitalization. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

The Rock Island County Health Department on Friday reported five COVID-19 deaths: a man in his 50s, a woman in her 70s, and a woman in her 80s, all of whom were hospitalized; a woman in her 80s who died in a long-term-care facility; and a woman in her 90s who died at home.

The total number of deaths in the county is now 405.

“We send our sincere sympathies to their loved ones,” said Janet Hill, chief operating officer and public health officer of the Rock Island County Health Department.

In addition, the health department reported 266 new cases of COVID since its last report on Wednesday. The total number of cases now is 22,132. Currently, 59 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 32.

“We’re seeing a huge surge in cases and hospitalizations,” Hill said. “We need your help. Please wear a mask in public places, even if you have been vaccinated. Get vaccinated or boosted as quickly as possible. You can find your shot at vaccines.gov. Vaccine supply is plentiful for all doses.

“Our hospital ICUs and beds are full. Vaccination, masking, testing, quarantining/isolating, and social and physical distancing are our only tools to prevent more infection and keep our hospital resources available for all emergency needs, not just COVID-19,” Hill said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Friday reported 59,312 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID in Illinois, including an increase of 316 deaths since Dec. 10, 2021.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,944,056 cases, including 27,117 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. As of last night, 3,783 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 787 patients were in the ICU and 353 patients with COVID were on ventilators.

A total of 18,475,621 vaccines have been administered in Illinois, and since Dec. 10, 2021, 467,715 doses were reported administered in Illinois. Of Illinois’ total population, more than 70% has received at least one COVID vaccine dose and more than 63% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In Iowa, there have been a total of 7,680 COVID deaths, and those not fully vaccinated account for over 81 percent of current COVID hospitalizations. Of all Iowans 18 and older, 69.8% have been fully vaccinated against the virus.