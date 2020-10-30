Rock Island County reports highest daily number of new cases: 113

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Friday 113 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total case to 4,477.

“This by far is the largest number of cases we have reported in one day. The highest number previously was 67 set on Sept. 7,” said Nina Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “Social gatherings are driving our recent surge in cases. You might feel like a gathering of friends without masks or social distancing is safe because you know everyone, but it is not. Anybody in your gathering could be transmitting the virus to everyone.

“The only tools we have to fight COVID-19 are wearing a mask, keeping 6 feet between you and others, and frequently washing your hands — even when you are with friends and extended family. It’s that simple.”

The county also reported the death of a woman in her 90s who died at home, giving the county 102 deaths due to COVID-19.

There are currently 32 patients hospitalized.

The new cases are:

3 women in their 80s

4 women in their 70s

6 women in their 60s

8 women in their 50s

15 women in their 40s

8 women in their 30s

9 women in their 20s

1 woman in her teens

7 girls in their teens

4 girls younger than 13

2 men in their 80s

4 men in their 70s

3 men in their 60s

6 men in their 50s

8 men in their 40s

8 men in their 30s

4 men in their 20s

8 boys in their teens

5 boys younger than 13

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.