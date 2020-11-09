Rock Island County reports highest number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Monday 107 new cases, bringing the overall total to 5,609.

Deaths due to COVID-19 remained at 109.

There are currently 53 patients hospitalized, which is the highest number since the pandemic began.

The new cases are:

3 women in their 70s

4 women in their 60s

9 women in their 50s

10 women in their 40s

4 women in their 30s

14 women in their 20s

1 woman in her teens

2 girls in their teens

3 girls younger than 13

1 girl infant 1 or younger

4 men in their 80s

3 men in their 70s

7 men in their 60s

8 men in their 50s

9 men in their 40s

8 men in their 30s

7 men in their 20s

2 men in their teens

3 boys in their teens

3 boys younger than 13

2 boy infants 1 or younger

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.