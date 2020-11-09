Rock Island County reports highest number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Monday 107 new cases, bringing the overall total to 5,609.

Deaths due to COVID-19 remained at 109.

There are currently 53 patients hospitalized, which is the highest number since the pandemic began.

The new cases are:

  • 3 women in their 70s
  • 4 women in their 60s
  • 9 women in their 50s
  • 10 women in their 40s
  • 4 women in their 30s
  • 14 women in their 20s
  • 1 woman in her teens
  • 2 girls in their teens
  • 3 girls younger than 13
  • 1 girl infant 1 or younger
  • 4 men in their 80s
  • 3 men in their 70s
  • 7 men in their 60s
  • 8 men in their 50s
  • 9 men in their 40s
  • 8 men in their 30s
  • 7 men in their 20s
  • 2 men in their teens
  • 3 boys in their teens
  • 3 boys younger than 13
  • 2 boy infants 1 or younger

