Rock Island County reports highest number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Monday 107 new cases, bringing the overall total to 5,609.
Deaths due to COVID-19 remained at 109.
There are currently 53 patients hospitalized, which is the highest number since the pandemic began.
The new cases are:
- 3 women in their 70s
- 4 women in their 60s
- 9 women in their 50s
- 10 women in their 40s
- 4 women in their 30s
- 14 women in their 20s
- 1 woman in her teens
- 2 girls in their teens
- 3 girls younger than 13
- 1 girl infant 1 or younger
- 4 men in their 80s
- 3 men in their 70s
- 7 men in their 60s
- 8 men in their 50s
- 9 men in their 40s
- 8 men in their 30s
- 7 men in their 20s
- 2 men in their teens
- 3 boys in their teens
- 3 boys younger than 13
- 2 boy infants 1 or younger
