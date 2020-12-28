Rock Island County reports highest single-day number of COVID-19 deaths

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Monday that 12 more county residents have passed away due to COVID-19.

While this is the highest single-day number of deaths reported by the county, the health department says that some deaths were delayed in being reported because of the holiday weekend.

The latest victims are: a man in his 80s and a woman in her 60s who had been hospitalized; a man in his 80s who died in his home; three men in their 90s, two men in their 80s, one man in his 70s, two women in their 90s, and one woman in her 80s who had all been living in a long-term care facility.

The total number of deaths in now at 243.

There were also 52 new cases reported, bringing the total number to 10,653.

Currently, 40 patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the county.

The new cases are:

2 women in their 90s

1 woman in her 80s

1 woman in her 70s

3 women in their 60s

3 women in their 50s

6 women in their 40s

6 women in their 30s

4 women in their 20s

1 woman in her teens

3 girls in their teens

1 girl younger than 13

2 men in their 70s

3 men in their 60s

5 men in their 50s

3 men in their 40s

3 men in their 30s

3 men in their 20s

1 man in his teens

1 boy in his teens

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

