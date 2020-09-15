Rock Island County reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in over three weeks

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 10 new positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. That is the lowest number in over three weeks, when eight were reported on August 23.

The total number of cases in the county is at 2,715, while the number of deaths remained at 74.

Currently, there are 14 patients hospitalized in the county due to COVID-19.

The new cases are:

1 man in his 60s

1 man in his 50s

1 man in his 30s

2 men in their 20s

2 boys in their teens

3 women in their 30s

Also on Tuesday, the Henry County Health Department reported a woman in her 80s is the fifth COVID-19 related fatality in the county. Henry County has a total of 583 confirmed cases, with 120 reported recovered as of September 8.

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.