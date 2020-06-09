Rock Island County reports no new cases of COVID-19, first time since late March

For the first time since March 21, the Rock Island County Health Department reported on Tuesday that there were no new cases of COVID-19 in the county.

“Today is a milestone in our fight against COVID-19,” said Janet Hill, chief operating officer of the Rock Island County Health Department. “All of the hard but necessary work that Rock Island County residents have taken to slow the spread of this virus shows in our case numbers trending downward.

“However, no one should take today’s announcement as a sign to stop the precautions you’ve heard us talk about since March, including social distancing and washing your hands frequently. We must remain vigilant to prevent a second spike of cases because we are confident that the virus still is our community,” she added.

The total cases in Rock Island County remains at 746 and total deaths at 28. There are currently two patients hospitalized.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 797 new cases, which is the fourth day in a row of below 1,000 daily cases reported. There are now 129,212 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois.

There were also 95 additional deaths reported, bringing that total to 6,018. Included in the state report was the passing of a woman in her 60s from Rock Island County, although the Rock Island County Health Department has no record of a recent death. They are working to verify this information.

20,309 tests were processed in the past 24-hours in Illinois with 1,079,182 in total. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate from June 2 through June 8 is 4%.

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.