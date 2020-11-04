Rock Island County reports over 100 new cases for third time in a week

Local News

Third death in three days also reported

Posted: / Updated:

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Wednesday 107 new cases, the third time in a week that more than 100 cases were reported. There are now 4,940 cases overall.

The health department also announced the death of a woman in her 80s who died at home as the 107th death due to COVID-19. This is the third death since Monday in the county.

There are currently 36 patients hospitalized.

The new cases are:

  • 4 women in their 70s
  • 14 women in their 60s
  • 12 women in their 50s
  • 10 women in their 40s
  • 8 women in their 30s
  • 9 women in their 20s
  • 2 women in their teens
  • 3 girls in their teens
  • 2 girls younger than 13
  • 1 man in his 90s
  • 9 men in their 60s
  • 9 men in their 50s
  • 4 men in their 40s
  • 6 men in their 30s
  • 9 men in their 20s
  • 3 boys in their teens
  • 2 boys younger than 13

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story