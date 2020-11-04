Rock Island County reports over 100 new cases for third time in a week

Third death in three days also reported

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Wednesday 107 new cases, the third time in a week that more than 100 cases were reported. There are now 4,940 cases overall.

The health department also announced the death of a woman in her 80s who died at home as the 107th death due to COVID-19. This is the third death since Monday in the county.

There are currently 36 patients hospitalized.

The new cases are:

4 women in their 70s

14 women in their 60s

12 women in their 50s

10 women in their 40s

8 women in their 30s

9 women in their 20s

2 women in their teens

3 girls in their teens

2 girls younger than 13

1 man in his 90s

9 men in their 60s

9 men in their 50s

4 men in their 40s

6 men in their 30s

9 men in their 20s

3 boys in their teens

2 boys younger than 13

