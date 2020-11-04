Rock Island County reports over 100 new cases for third time in a week

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Wednesday 107 new cases, the third time in a week that more than 100 cases were reported. There are now 4,940 cases overall.
The health department also announced the death of a woman in her 80s who died at home as the 107th death due to COVID-19. This is the third death since Monday in the county.
There are currently 36 patients hospitalized.
The new cases are:
- 4 women in their 70s
- 14 women in their 60s
- 12 women in their 50s
- 10 women in their 40s
- 8 women in their 30s
- 9 women in their 20s
- 2 women in their teens
- 3 girls in their teens
- 2 girls younger than 13
- 1 man in his 90s
- 9 men in their 60s
- 9 men in their 50s
- 4 men in their 40s
- 6 men in their 30s
- 9 men in their 20s
- 3 boys in their teens
- 2 boys younger than 13
