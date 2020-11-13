Rock Island County reports record number of new cases and hospitalizations, four additional deaths

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 291 new positive COVID-19 cases on Friday, a record high number for the county, bringing the overall total to 6,396.

There were also four additional deaths, a man his 80s who had been hospitalized, a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 80s who had both been living in a long-term care facility, and a woman in her 80s who had been hospitalized, raising the total of deaths in the county to 115.

“Deaths are a lagging indicator of rampant COVID-19 infection in our community,” said Janet Hill, chief operating officer at the Rock Island County Health Department. “With the number of cases surging since September, we are bracing for an increasing number of deaths. Not everyone who contracts COVID-19 will die, thankfully, but many who do will suffer through a terrible illness with long-term health effects and long hospital stays.”

The health department also reported 65 patients are hospitalized because of the coronavirus, surpassing the previous high number of 64 reported on Thursday.

“Our Quad-City hospitals are near capacity,” Hill said. “We must act now. Each one of us has the power to slow down the number of people who are getting sick. We all must wear masks because they work. We all must cancel gatherings at home, at bars and restaurants, and places of worship and reception halls. We all must stay at home as much as possible and only leave to gather essential items or go to work. We all must isolate when we are sick. And if you are told that you must quarantine by your medical provider or your local health department, you must stay home for the entire time.

“The personal and economic health of our community depends on every single person doing his or her best to stop this wave of infection.”

The new cases are:

1 woman in 100 or older

15 women in their 90s

13 women in their 80s

11 women in their 70s

12 women in their 60s

28 women in their 50s

26 women in their 40s

23 women in their 30s

28 women in their 20s

4 women in their teens

8 girls in their teens

5 girls younger than 13

5 men in their 90s

9 men in their 80s

12 men in their 70s

14 men in their 60s

26 men in their 50s

14 men in their 40s

12 men in their 30s

11 men in their 20s

3 men in their teens

5 boys in their teens

6 boys younger than 13

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.