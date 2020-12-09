Rock Island County reports six more deaths due to COVID-19, 105 new cases

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Wednesday six additional deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the county total to 187.

The most recent victims of the virus were a woman in her 90s, a man in his 90s, and a man in his 80s, and a man in his 70s, all of whom had been living in long-term care facilities; a man in his 70s, and a man in his 60s, both of whom had been hospitalized.

The health department also reported 105 new cases of the coronavirus, giving the county 9,398 since the pandemic began.

There are currently 76 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The new cases are:

2 women in their 90s

8 women in their 80s

3 women in their 70s

6 women in their 60s

11 women in their 50s

7 women in their 40s

8 women in their 30s

7 women in their 20s

2 women in their teens

2 girls in their teens

3 girls younger than 13

1 girl infant 1 or younger

1 man in his 90s

1 man in his 80s

5 men in their 70s

5 men in their 60s

5 men in their 50s

8 men in their 40s

6 men in their 30s

8 men in their 20s

2 men in their teens

3 boys in their teens

1 boy younger than 13

