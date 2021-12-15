Rock Island County reports six new COVID deaths, hits grim milestone of 400 total

FILE – President Joe Biden talks about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. On Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, a federal appeals court panel lifted a nationwide ban against Biden’s vaccine mandate for health care workers, instead blocking the requirement in only certain states and leaving a potential patchwork of enforcement across the country. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

The Rock Island County Health Department on Wednesday reported six COVID-19 deaths since Monday: a man in his 90s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s, all of whom died in a long-term-care facility; and a man in his 90s and two men in their 80s, all of whom died at home.

The total number of deaths for the county is now 400.

“We are saddened to report these deaths and to hit the grim milestone of 400 since the start of the pandemic,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We send our deepest sympathies to their loved ones.”

In addition, the health department reports 213 new cases of COVID-19 since its last report on Monday. The total number of cases now is 21,866. Currently, 63 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 36.

The primary mission of the Rock Island County Health Department is to prevent illness and the spread of disease within the community, Ludwig said Wednesday. “We do this through vaccination. Vaccines have been thoroughly tested and are safe. Vaccines work! COVID-19 vaccines will protect people from serious illness and death. Vaccines protect others. Everyone 5 and older has plenty of opportunities to get vaccinated against COVID-19.”

RICHD holds walk-in clinics for those over 12 on Tuesdays and Fridays at its building (2112 25th Ave., Rock Island) from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are offered each Tuesday and Pfizer is offered on Fridays. These clinics can be for first dose, second dose or boosters.

There are also many pharmacies, Community Health Care, and other providers in our county to obtain a vaccination. Find your shot at www.vaccines.gov .

The department says these small steps will help us all get back to things we love and the people we love: