Rock Island County reports six new deaths from Covid-19

On Wednesday, the Rock Island County Health Department reported six additional deaths from Covid-19:

a woman in her 60s who was hospitalized

a woman in her 50s who was hospitalized

a woman in her 70s who died at home

a man in his 70s who was hospitalized

a man in his 40s who was hospitalized

a man in his 70s who died in a long-term-care facility

“We send our sincere condolences to their families and friends,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department.

“Throughout the waves of this pandemic, we have seen a pattern of surging cases followed a few weeks later by rising deaths,” she said. “Most people who die from this virus have not been vaccinated. Our three widely available vaccines are highly protective against serious illness and death.”

The total number of Covid-related deaths in Rock Island County is now 350. The last time the county had more than six deaths in one day was Jan. 4, 2021, when there were eight, said Janet Hill, chief operating officer for the health department.

There were five Covid deaths on Jan. 20, 2021. This year, Rock Island County has seen 93 deaths so far, compared to 256 in 2020. “This shows just how effective vaccines are at preventing serious illness and death,” Hill said Wednesday.

The health department also reports 72 new cases of Covid-19 since its last report on Monday. The total number of cases is now 17,515. Currently, 39 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 37.

The department recommends the following ways to prevent further spread of Covid by: