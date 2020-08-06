Rock Island County reports the fourth death in a week due to COVID-19

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Thursday that a man in his 70s who was isolating at home passed away due to COVID-19. This is the second day in a row that the county has reported a death and the fourth in a week. The county now has had 34 individuals die due to COVID-19.

There were also 14 new cases reported in Rock Island County, bringing the overall total to 1,693. Currently, 17 patients are hospitalized.

The new cases are:

A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A girl in her teens who is isolating at home

Also on Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,953 new cases, the most since late May, and 21 additional deaths, which did not include the previously mentioned death in Rock Island County.

There have now been 188,424 positive cases of COVID-19 and 7,594 deaths in the state.

In the past 24 hours, 41,686 tests were processed with 2,937,749 in total. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for July 30 through August 5 is 4.0%.

As of last night, 1,517 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 346 in the ICU and 132 on ventilators.

