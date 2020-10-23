Rock Island County reports the highest single-day number of new cases, passes 4,000 cases overall

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Friday 78 new COVID-19 cases, the highest number is a single-day, bringing the overall total to 4,017.

“We’ve never had this many cases in one day, and it’s demoralizing. We fear Quad Citians are tuning out our messages just as the virus is surging,” said Janet Hill, chief operating officer of the Rock Island County Health Department. “You might be done with COVID, but COVID is not done with us. We are bracing for months of being indoors, where the virus spreads more easily. If it’s this bad in October, just think how many Quad Citians will get sick and how many will die this winter.”

The health department also reported the death of a man in his 90s who had been hospitalized, giving the county 99 in total.

There are currently 27 patients hospitalized.

The new cases are:

2 women in their 90s

1 woman in her 80s

3 women in their 70s

10 women in their 60s

6 women in their 50s

5 women in their 40s

7 women in their 30s

5 women in their 20s

1 woman in her teens

1 man in his 90s

1 man in his 80s

5 men in their 70s

4 men in their 60s

6 men in their 50s

5 men in their 40s

4 men in their 30s

8 men in their 20s

2 men in their teens

1 boy younger than 13

1 male infant 1 or younger

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.