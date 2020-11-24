Rock Island County reports three additional deaths, 125 new cases of COVID-19

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Tuesday three additional deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the total of deaths to 137.
The most recent victims of the virus were a man in his 80s and two women in their 80s, all of whom had been living in long-term care facilities.
The health department also reported 125 new cases of the coronavirus, giving the county 7,908 overall.
There are currently 89 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The new cases are:
- 3 women in their 90s
- 2 women in their 80s
- 1 woman in their 70s
- 7 women in their 60s
- 5 women in their 50s
- 16 women in their 40s
- 18 women in their 30s
- 6 women in their 20s
- 3 women in their teens
- 2 girls in their teens
- 3 girls younger than 13
- 2 men in their 80s
- 3 men in their 70s
- 10 men in their 60s
- 4 men in their 50s
- 12 men in their 40s
- 12 men in their 30s
- 8 men in their 20s
- 3 boys in their teens
- 4 boys younger than 13
- 1 person in their 30s whose sex was not listed
