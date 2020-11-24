Rock Island County reports three additional deaths, 125 new cases of COVID-19

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Tuesday three additional deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the total of deaths to 137.

The most recent victims of the virus were a man in his 80s and two women in their 80s, all of whom had been living in long-term care facilities.

The health department also reported 125 new cases of the coronavirus, giving the county 7,908 overall.

There are currently 89 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The new cases are:

  • 3 women in their 90s
  • 2 women in their 80s
  • 1 woman in their 70s
  • 7 women in their 60s
  • 5 women in their 50s
  • 16 women in their 40s
  • 18 women in their 30s
  • 6 women in their 20s
  • 3 women in their teens
  • 2 girls in their teens
  • 3 girls younger than 13
  • 2 men in their 80s
  • 3 men in their 70s
  • 10 men in their 60s
  • 4 men in their 50s
  • 12 men in their 40s
  • 12 men in their 30s
  • 8 men in their 20s
  • 3 boys in their teens
  • 4 boys younger than 13
  • 1 person in their 30s whose sex was not listed

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story