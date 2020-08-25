Rock Island County reports three additional deaths due to COVID-19

The Rock Island County Health Department reported three additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The deaths of a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 80s who were both in long-term facilities, and a man in his 80s who was isolating at home bring the total number of deaths in the county to 59.

In addition, 30 new positive cases were announced giving the county 2,091 in total.

There are currently 13 patients hospitalized.

The new cases are:

1 woman in her 90s

1 woman in her 60s

4 women in their 50s

2 women in their 40s

2 women in their 30s

3 women in their 20s

2 girls in their teens

1 girl younger than 10

2 men in their 60s

1 man in his 50s

4 men in their 30s

3 men in their 20s

1 boy in his teens

3 boys younger than 13

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,680 new cases and 29 additional deaths. The state has a total of 223,470 positive cases and 7,917 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, 40,859 tests were processed for a total of 3,781,050. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate from August 18 through August 24 is 4.1%.

As of last night, 1,549 patients are in the hospital in Illinois, with 345 in the ICU and 135 on ventilators.

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.