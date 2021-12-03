Rock Island County reports three more COVID deaths since Wednesday

An Orange Farm, South Africa, resident receives her jab against COVID-19 Friday Dec. 3, 2021 at the Orange Farm multipurpose center. South Africa has accelerated its vaccination campaign a week after the discovery of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

The Rock Island County Health Department on Friday reported three COVID-19 deaths since Wednesday: a man in 40s, a man in his 60s, and a man in his 70s, all of whom were hospitalized. The total number of deaths is now 388.

In addition, the health department reports 256 new cases of COVID-19 since its last update on Wednesday. The total number of cases now is 20,718. Currently, 47 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 35 — including positive cases in 15 girls younger than 13; 19 boys younger than 13; and six infants age 1 or younger.

You can visit vaccines.gov to find out how to get a vaccine shot. RICHD offers walk-in vaccines on Tuesdays (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) and Fridays (Pfizer). The hours for both days are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Boosters or third doses for immunocompromised people are available on the same day as first and second doses.

Rock Island County offers vaccines for children ages 5-11 by appointment on Fridays. Pediatric clinics are full until Dec. 17. The link for the Dec. 17 clinic will be posted at 10 a.m. Dec. 15 on the health department’s Facebook page.

The F.D.A. cleared the Pfizer vaccine for children, ages 5 to 11, on Oct. 29. According to the C.D.C., about 198 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated (or 60% of the population), and 43 million of those people have received a COVID booster shot.

