Rock Island County reports three more deaths, 110 new cases of COVID-19

Hospitalizations at 70 or above for third straight day

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Wednesday that three more county residents have died from COVID-19, bringing the total deaths to 120.

The latest victims of the virus were a man in his 90s who died at home, and a woman and man both in their 60s and both had been hospitalized.

The health department also reported 110 new cases, giving the county 7,133 overall.

There are currently 70 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19, the third straight day of 70 or more reported to be in the hospital.

The new cases are:

3 women in their 80s

16 women in their 60s

6 women in their 50s

9 women in their 40s

12 women in their 30s

10 women in their 20s

2 women in their teens

3 girls in their teens

4 girls younger than 13

3 men in their 80s

4 men in their 70s

6 men in their 60s

6 men in their 50s

4 men in their 40s

6 men in their 30s

7 men in their 20s

3 men in their teens

3 men in their teens

3 boys younger than 13

