Rock Island County reports two additional Covid deaths, now 356 total

The Rock Island County Health Department on Wednesday reported two additional deaths from COVID-19: a woman in her 40s and a man in his 70s, both of whom were hospitalized. The total number of deaths is now 356.

“We send our sincere condolences to their loved ones,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “Since Labor Day, we have lost 14 Rock Island County residents.”

“Most alarmingly, the average age of these residents is 62, which is 16 years younger than life expectancy in our county,” she said. “All three of our widely available vaccines are highly effective at preventing serious illness and death. Please get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

The health department also reports 95 new cases of COVID-19 since its last report on Monday. The total number of cases is now 18,067. Currently, 41 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 38.

The new cases include five women in their 20s, seven girls in their teens, six girls younger than 13, five men in their 20s, one boy in his teens, five boys younger than 13, and two male infants 1 or younger.

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws. The department recommends working to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by: