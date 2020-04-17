Rock Island County Republican Central Committee announces elected officers

The Rock Island County Republican Central Committee held its biannual convention Wednesday evening to elect a chair and officers as required by the Illinois State statute.

The convention was attended electronically via web conference by Republican precinct committeemen, and the following officers were elected:

Chairman: Drue Mielke, Coal Valley Township Precinct 3 Committeeman. Mr. Mielke was elected as Republican Chairman in 2018 and begins his second term. The chairman serves as chief executive officer and chief spokesman for the Republican Party in Rock Island. The Rock Island County Republican Central Committee says the Chairman “sets the local party’s message by working with all precinct committeemen and the entire leadership team to assure that the Republican message is consistent with Republican values of limited government, personal responsibility and rights of freedom and opportunity, supporting the dignity of every human life and recognizing that these rights come from our creator.” The committee added that Mr. Mielke “works for diversity and inclusiveness in the party, as there is a place for everyone who shares these common beliefs.”

1st Vice Chairman: Sheri Diekman, South Moline Township Precinct 29. Ms. Diekman was elected as 2nd Vice Chairman in 2018 and is beginning a new term as 1st Vice Chairman. The Rock Island County Republican Central Committee says she has been active in the party for over 13 years, has been active in Republican Women of Rock Island County and is a “proven leader.” Duties of the 1st Vice Chairman include organizing fundraising activities and working with the campaign chair.

2nd Vice Chairman: Dennis English, Coal Valley Township Precinct 1 Committeeman. The Rock Island County Republican Central Committee says Mr. English has been working with the party since 2008 and is “motivated to provide our county with good government and candidates that will provide that.” Duties of the 2nd Vice Chairman include coordinating community outreach, voter registration, events and communications.

Secretary: Nancy DeVriese, Hampton Township Precinct 1 Committeeman. This is Ms. DeVriese’s second term serving as Secretary. The Rock Island County Republican Central Committee says, in serving these last two years, Ms. DeVriese “believes that her political beliefs have grown even stronger for the Republican ideals of government that does not interfere with all Americans’ religious freedoms, economic enterprise dreams and the sanctity of all human life.” The committee adds that DeVriese “looks forward to helping strong Republicans get elected this coming November.”

Treasurer: Jeff McKinley, Rural Township Precinct Committeeman. The Rock Island County Republican Central Committee says Mr. McKinley is beginning his second term as Treasurer. An attorney and father of two children who lives on a farm in rural Rock Island County, the committee says Mr. McKinley has been “active in the party for many years.”

