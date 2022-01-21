Rock Island County sees additional 16 COVID deaths in the past week

CVS Pharmacist Gerard Diebner prepares the COVID-19 vaccine for the nursing home residents at Harlem Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, a nursing home facility, in Harlem neighborhood of New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

COVID virus transmission remains high in Rock Island County, as the health department reported 1,563 new positive cases this week and 16 COVID-related deaths since Jan. 14.

In addition, 71 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Rock Island County. The average age of new cases is 34. In total, there have been 29,018 cases in the county and 449 deaths, the county health department said Friday.

In the past week, there’s been a 26.93% test positivity rate, and 59.9% of residents (age 5 and up) are fully vaccinated. The health department continues to recommend ways to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by: