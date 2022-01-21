Rock Island County sees additional 16 COVID deaths in the past week

COVID virus transmission remains high in Rock Island County, as the health department reported 1,563 new positive cases this week and 16 COVID-related deaths since Jan. 14.
In addition, 71 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Rock Island County. The average age of new cases is 34. In total, there have been 29,018 cases in the county and 449 deaths, the county health department said Friday.
In the past week, there’s been a 26.93% test positivity rate, and 59.9% of residents (age 5 and up) are fully vaccinated. The health department continues to recommend ways to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by:
- Getting vaccinated or boosted as soon as you can. Visit vaccines.gov to find your shot. RICHD offers walk-in vaccines on Tuesdays (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) and Fridays (Pfizer, including children ages 5 and older). The hours for both days are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Boosters or third doses for immunocompromised people are available on the same day as first and second doses. No appointments are needed for any Rock Island County COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
- Staying home when you are sick and when you are awaiting test results.
- Wearing a face covering. A mandate from Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker requires that everyone 2 and older wear a mask in public indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status. The CDC recommends that everyone age 2 and older wear a mask in counties of high or substantial transmission, which includes almost every county in the country.
- Keeping 6 feet of physical distance from others in public.