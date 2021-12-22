Rock Island County sees four more COVID deaths since Monday

The Rock Island County Health Department reported four COVID-19 deaths Wednesday: a man in his 90s, a man in his 80s, a man in his 60s, and a woman in her 60s, all of whom died in a hospital. The total number of deaths is now 415.

In addition, the health department reports 239 new cases of COVID-19 since the last report on Monday. The total number of cases now is 22,624. Currently, 60 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 33. The next report will be issued on Monday, Dec. 27. The health department is closed from Dec. 23-26.

“The CDC estimates that Omicron is now the dominant variant, representing about 73% of cases across the country,” Janet Hill, chief operating officer for the health department, said in a Wednesday release. “Omicron, just like Delta, is a particularly infectious variant of the virus that causes COVID-19.

“Rock Island County has seen a huge surge in cases since Thanksgiving — more than 2,300 cases,” she said. “For months now, we have had widely available vaccines that would have prevented a second holiday-season surge, but not nearly enough of us have gotten vaccinated. Only 61% of Quad Citians have been vaccinated. That’s not enough. Please do your part and get vaccinated and boosted; wear masks in public, indoor places; stay home when you are sick; and consider getting tested before gathering with family and friends this holiday season.”

Because of holiday schedules, the next walk-in Pfizer vaccine for 12 and older clinic is Jan. 7. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson clinics remain on their regular Tuesday schedule. Hours for all walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.

The next Pfizer vaccine clinic for children ages 5-11 is Jan. 7. Appointments for that clinic will be posted on the health department Facebook page at 10 a.m. Jan. 5. Our pharmacy and healthcare partners also are offering vaccination opportunities. Visit vaccines.gov to find your shot.