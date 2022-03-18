COVID-19 virus transmission in Rock Island County remains at a moderate level, according to the CDC. Cases and the positivity rate also continue to fall in Rock Island County.

Since the last report on March 11, just 33 county residents have tested positive for the virus, and there was one COVID death, according to the health department. That compares to last month, the week ending Feb. 18, when 290 Rock Island County residents tested positive for the virus.

This week, the average age of newly infected patients is 40, and the positivity rate continues to drop, from 2.49% last week to 1.76% this week. As a reminder, this metric no longer captures the prevalence of disease in the community because home tests are not counted. The number of people hospitalized in the county increased to 7 from 6 last Friday.

Rock Island County is at a low level on the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels map. This metric means that people can choose to wear a mask.

For Illinois as a whole, there were 7,467 new COVID cases reported in the past week, and 123 additional deaths, bringing the pandemic total to 33,198 COVID-related deaths in the state. In Rock Island County, there have been 484 total deaths.

The vaccination rate in the county increased 0.2% from last week to 61.3%, and statewide, 68% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated.

The Rock Island County Health Department continues to offer vaccination clinics on Tuesday for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (18 and older) and on Friday for Pfizer (5 and older). No appointments are needed. You can find other providers at vaccines.gov.