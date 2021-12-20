Rock Island County sees six additional COVID deaths since Friday

Shoppers wearing face masks to protect against COVID-19 walk along the Grand Bouvard in Paris, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Nations across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

The Rock Island County Health Department on Monday reported six COVID-19 deaths since Friday — a man in his 50s, a man in his 60s, a man in his 70s, a man in his 80s, and a woman in her 80s, all of whom died in a hospital; and a woman in her 90s who died at home. The total number of deaths is now 411.

“We send our deepest condolences to their families and friends,” said Janet Hill, public information officer of the Rock Island County Health Department.

In addition, the health department reports 253 new cases of COVID since its last report on Friday. The total number of cases now is 22,385. Currently, 57 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 36.

“We hope you saw the plea in recent days from our community’s healthcare and public health leaders,” Hill said in a Monday release. “We desperately need your help in preventing more infections, more hospitalizations, and more deaths. You can help keep cases by surging even more by wearing a mask in public places, even if you have been vaccinated. And get yourself and anyone in your family age 5 or older vaccinated or boosted as quickly as possible.”

RICHD will host two vaccination clinics through the end of the year. Both clinics will be on Tuesdays: Dec. 21 and Dec. 28. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered both days. Hours are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Our healthcare and pharmacy partners also offer appointments. You can find your shot at vaccines.gov.