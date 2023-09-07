A Quad-City senior service center is working to fight loneliness among older Americans.

According to reports from the Center for Disease Control, nearly a quarter of adults 65 or older are considered socially isolated. But employees at the Rock Island County Senior Center are trying to help seniors feel involved in the community. The center is providing virtual social programs with in-person activities and events like board games, cards, bingo and health presentations. The center also provides transportation and other services to reach seniors who live alone.

Services provided by the Rock Island County Senior Center are funded primarily by the Western Illinois Area Agency on Aging (WIAAA). They are designed to help seniors live independently in their own homes. For more information, click here.